Gippy Grewal announces his next film ‘Shera Di Kaum Punjabi’ on birthday

Punjabi singer-actor Gippy Grewal on the occasion of his birthday on Monday announced his next film ‘Shera Di Kaum Punjabi’.

Gippy took to Instagram, where he shared a poster of the film, where he is seen donning a look of a warrior.

He captioned the image: “Special annoucement for my admirers on my birthday #Sherandikaumpunjabi in cinemas on 12th April 2024.”

The film, which is written and directed by Gippy, will be hitting the screens on April 12, 2024. Details related to the film are still under wraps.

Gippy also has romantic comedy film ‘Maujaan Hi Maujaan’ lined up for release. It will hit the theatres on September 8, 2023.

20230102-123403

