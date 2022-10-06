ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Gippy Grewal: ‘Uchiyan Ne Gallan Tere Yaar Diyan’ highlights women struggles

NewsWire
0
0

Punjabi star Gippy Grewal, is currently gearing up for his upcoming release ‘Uchiyan Ne Gallan Tere Yaar Diyan’ in which he will share the screen with Punjabi actress Tania. Gippy disclosed that the film is a comedy-drama that will speak about the challenges that women brave through on a daily basis.

The motion poster of the film was recently unveiled by the makers. The lyrics would remind the audience of the late Punjabi star Sidhu Moosewala’s much-loved song ‘So High’.

Talking about the film, Gippy Grewal said in a statement: “I am really elated over the response that the poster is receiving. ‘Uchiyan Ne Gallan Tere Yaar Diyan’ is a very special film. It is a comedy-drama that highlights the challenges that women brave everyday. I would like to thank my fans for their unwavering support and am sure they are going to love the film.”

The film also stars Rajdip Shoker, Renu Kaushal, Shweta Tiwari, Nirmal Rishi, Anita Devgan and Hardeep Gill in pivotal roles.

‘Uchiyan Ne Gallan Tere Yaar Diyan’, written by Rakesh Dhawan and directed by Pankaj Batra, has been produced by Zee Studios, Pankaj Batra, and Preeta Batra. The film will be released on the occasion of the International Women’s Day on March 8, 2023.

20221006-132006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Glimpse of ‘RRR’: Rajamouli brings ‘the pride Of Indian cinema’ into...

    Jaya Bachchan holds exclusive screening of ‘Dasvi’ for fellow MPs

    Great India Films to release actor Simbu’s ‘Maanaadu’ in the US

    Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Prithviraj’ postponed due to Omicron outbreak