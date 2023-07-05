Punjabi star Gippy Grewal is coming up with his new film titled ‘Shinda Shinda No Papa’, and its production kick-started in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

Gippy shared that the film will showcase the dilemmas of modern parenting. The film is a heart-warming family comedy, helmed by well-known director Amarpreet GS Chhabra, and is headlined by multi-faceted star Gippy Grewal and his son Shinda Grewal.

The film outlines the challenges of raising children in a fast-changing modern milieu.

Talking about the film, Gippy said, “This is a film after my own heart and ‘Shinda Shinda No Papa’ is a very entertaining but authentic take on the dilemmas of modern parenting. I am happy with the increasing interest in Punjabi cinema and its new wave of storytellers and hope to see the industry grow both in terms of quality content and positive synergies.”

Director Amarpreet Chabra shared that working on this project has been very interesting and such plots are good for the overall growth of Punjabi cinema. This film and its story will show the audience the “new direction” that storytelling is taking in the industry, the director said.

“This film will open new opportunities for Punjabi Industry in terms of scale as well as content. We really hope the audience will appreciate our efforts on enhancing the Punjabi entertainment industry,” Ravneet Kaur Grewal, producer from Humble Motion Pictures, said in a statement.

The film is written by Naresh Kathooria and also stars Hina Khan who will be featuring in her first Punjabi film. It will be shot in Punjab and Canada and will be out in 2024.

