Covering 184 recognised indigenous, exotic & crossbred breeds of 19 selected species that are registered by the National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (NBAGR), a ‘Breed-wise Report of Livestock and Poultry’ observed that Gir, Lakhimi and Sahiwal breeds have major contribution in total Indigenous Cattle.

There are 41 recognized indigenous whereas four exotic and crossbred breeds of cattle are covered in the report which was released on Thursday. “The exotic and crossbred animals contribute nearly 26.5 per cent of the total cattle population whereas 73.5 per cent are indigenous and non-descript cattle. Crossbred Jersey has the highest share with 49.3 per cent as compared to 39.3 per cent of Crossbred Holstein Friesian (HF) in total exotic/crossbred cattle,” the report said, adding, “Gir, Lakhimi and Sahiwal breeds have major contribution in total Indigenous Cattle.”

In buffalo, the Murrah breed majorly contributes with 42.8 per cent which is commonly found in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, the report released by Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam Rupala said.

The breed-wise data collection was done along with 20th Livestock Census during the year 2019. But the report about it was released only now.

The report has interesting other findings. In sheep, there are three exotic, and 26 indigenous breeds found in the country. Among the pure exotic breeds, Corriedale breed majorly contributes with 17.3 per cent and in the indigenous breeds the Nellore breed contributes the highest in the category with 20.0 per cent share.

In Goats, there are 28 indigenous breeds found in the country among which, the Black Bengal breed contributes the highest with 18.6 per cent. In exotic and crossbred pigs, crossbred pigs contribute 86.6 per cent whereas Yorkshire contributes majorly with 8.4 per cent. In indigenous pigs, Doom breed majorly contributes with 3.9 per cent.

In Horse & Ponies, the share of Marwari breed majorly contributes with 9.8 per cent; in case of donkeys, the share of Spiti breed contributes with 8.3 per cent; in Camel, it is the Bikaneri breed that majorly contributes with 29.6 per cent while in poultry, desi fowl, Aseel breed majorly contribute in both backyard poultry and commercial poultry farm, the report observed.

Considering the importance of the livestock sector, it becomes essential for the policy maker and researcher to ascertain the various breeds of livestock species so that the livestock species can be genetically upgraded for optimum achievement for its product and also for other purposes.

20220513-060401