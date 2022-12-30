ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Gireesh Sahdev on playing a ruthless personality in ‘Kathaa Ankahee’

Gireesh Sahdev talked about his grey-shaded character and the brutal personality of Kailash Garewal in the show ‘Kathaa Ankahee’. Kailash is the kind of person, whose heart can never melt even after looking at the tears of others.

In the show, Kathaa (Aditi Dev Sharma) is doing everything for the treatment of her son. She is working day and night to collect Rs 1 crore and also seeking help from others to get the money so that her son can be treated. For the same purpose, she went to meet her father-in-law, Kailash Garewal, played by Gireesh but he is so rude that he told her to go and die with her son.

He shared: “My character Kailash is a strong-headed man whose money and respect is his pride. He is a very cold person who keeps his ego first rather than any emotion. Even when Kathaa pleads in front of Kailash, his heart does not melt, instead, he asks her to die with her son.”

The ‘Best Of Luck Nikki’ actor shared about being part of the show and what he liked about it the most.

“The concept of the show is very intriguing, especially a mother’s journey to save her child is just amazing; it just moves you and fills your heart with so many emotions. I am sure that I will get to explore a new aspect of my craft through the show,” he added.

‘Kathaa Ankahee’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

