Union Minister Giriraj Singh accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of insulting India after going abroad and demanded for a sedition case to be registered against him, while speaking to media in Delhi on Monday.

Along with this, he also demanded Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to take action against Gandhi for insulting Indian democracy and Parliament.

In a scathing attack against Gandhi, Singh said that the former Congress President has insulted India, Indian democracy and Parliament of India in a foreign country.

The second phase of the budget session of the Parliament began on Monday and witnessed uproar over Rahul Gandhi’s speech issue.

