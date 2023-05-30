INDIA

Giriraj Singh now wants Nitish to ‘atone’ for shaking hands with Congress

NewsWire
0
0

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is spearheading the opposition unity in the country, but Union Minister Giriraj Singh wants him to “atone” for shaking hands with the Congress.

“Jai Prakash Narayan started his movement from Gandhi Maidan Patna in 1974 against Indira Gandhi who imposed emergency in the country. I want to ask Nitish Kumar to do atonement by putting cow dung, sand and Gangajal on the body to purify himself. He is going to do a meeting of opposition parties on June 12… I want to tell him that June 25 and 26 is also near,” he said while adding that June 25 and 26 have significant importance in the politics of the country as the JP movement was started in 1974.

He also said that Nitish Kumar is dreaming for the post of Prime Minister but this would never fructify.

Singh also asked the Bihar government to release funds for development of Begusarai district.

“The Barauni oil refinery had reached the stage of closure. Due to the efforts of the Centre, it got the new look and status of petrochemical unit. It is paying Rs 10,000 crore in the exchequer of Bihar government as a tax. So, the Bihar government should release the budget for the development of Barauni city which comes under Begusarai district,” he said.

20230530-171203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    MRF rolls in a net profit of Rs 768.96cr in FY23

    Punjab witnessing holistic development, says CM Mann at R-Day function

    Centre dents Delhi’s Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makaan’ scheme

    NCP bays for Governor’s scalp, urges President for probe, transfer