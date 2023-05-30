Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is spearheading the opposition unity in the country, but Union Minister Giriraj Singh wants him to “atone” for shaking hands with the Congress.

“Jai Prakash Narayan started his movement from Gandhi Maidan Patna in 1974 against Indira Gandhi who imposed emergency in the country. I want to ask Nitish Kumar to do atonement by putting cow dung, sand and Gangajal on the body to purify himself. He is going to do a meeting of opposition parties on June 12… I want to tell him that June 25 and 26 is also near,” he said while adding that June 25 and 26 have significant importance in the politics of the country as the JP movement was started in 1974.

He also said that Nitish Kumar is dreaming for the post of Prime Minister but this would never fructify.

Singh also asked the Bihar government to release funds for development of Begusarai district.

“The Barauni oil refinery had reached the stage of closure. Due to the efforts of the Centre, it got the new look and status of petrochemical unit. It is paying Rs 10,000 crore in the exchequer of Bihar government as a tax. So, the Bihar government should release the budget for the development of Barauni city which comes under Begusarai district,” he said.

