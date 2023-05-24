INDIA

Giriraj Singh only interested in dividing Hindus, Muslims: Bihar Minister

Bihar’s Rural Development Minister Shrawon Kumar on Wednesday accused Union Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh of doing nothing about the welfare of common people but only being interested in dividing Hindus and Muslim in the country.

“We went to his ministry for the funds under the Indira Awas Yojana but he denied giving a single penny. I have written letters several times to Giriraj Singh. He is a MP of Begusarai and has responsibility to provide funds for the poor people of Bihar but he refused every time I requested him for the same through letters,” he said.

“Giriraj Singh has nothing to do with welfare schemes of poor people. He is busy only harping on Hindus and Muslims and creating differences in the society. I want to ask him about how much fund he has released for Bihar under Indira Awas Yojana,” he added.

