Giriraj Singh projects Samrat Chaudhary as BJP’s CM face in Bihar

Union minister Giriraj Singh has started lobbying for Bihar BJP chief Samrat Chaudhary to project him as the chief ministerial candidate of the BJP.

Chaudhary was in Begusarai, the home district of Giriraj Singh, on Tuesday, where the party’s supporters organised an event to honour him as he visited Begusarai for the first time after being named as Bihar BJP chief.

At the event, Giriraj Singh asked the supporters from the dais to raise “Bihar Ka CM Kaisa Ho, Samrat Chaudhary Jaisa Ho” slogan.

During his speech, Giriraj Singh said that a “super man is sitting on the chair of the Prime Minister who advocated that Bihar needs a CM like Yogi Adityanth”.

“When Samrat Chaudhary became the state President of BJP, the supporters raised slogans of ‘Bihar Ka CM Kaisa Ho, Samrat Chaudhary Jaisa Ho’. I want to ask the people of Begusarai to say the same for him,” Singh said.

“We need a CM like Yogi Adityanath who believes that if the loud speakers are removed from the temples, they are removed from the mosques as well. We want to make Narendra Modi the PM again in 2024 and we have to remove Nitish Kumar in 2025 and make Samrat Chaudhary the next CM of Bihar,” Singh said.

20230502-234005

