Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday slammed former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for offering prayers at the tomb of Tipu Sultan.

She visited the tomb in Srirangapatna in Karnataka’s Mandya district on Sunday.

Mufti was in Bengaluru to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of Siddaramaiah on Sunday. After that event, she went to the tomb and offered prayers.

“Mehbooba Mufti spreads terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and now she went to the mazar of another invader in Karnataka… I want to say that Tipu Sultan did not fight against the British rulers. He came to India to rob the country. After looting the country, he also ruled here,” Singh said.

Giriraj Singh also said: “One invader went to the mazar of another invader in Karnataka.”

Interestingly, the BJP MP from Begusarai district criticised Mufti, who ran an alliance government in the erstwhile J&K state with the BJP for three years.

Mehbooba Mufti, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief, said after attending Siddaramaiah’s oath taking event, that the mandate of the people of Karnataka giving victory to the Congress has given a ray of hope to the entire country.

“The people of the state have defeated fascism and divisive forces. The public suffered due to politics of hatred and divisiveness. I have faith that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy Shivakumar will heal the wounds inflicted upon the people,” she said.

20230522-142603