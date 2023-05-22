INDIA

Giriraj Singh said Mehbooba Mufti an ‘invader like Tipu Sultan’

NewsWire
0
0

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday slammed former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for offering prayers at the tomb of Tipu Sultan.

She visited the tomb in Srirangapatna in Karnataka’s Mandya district on Sunday.

Mufti was in Bengaluru to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of Siddaramaiah on Sunday. After that event, she went to the tomb and offered prayers.

“Mehbooba Mufti spreads terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and now she went to the mazar of another invader in Karnataka… I want to say that Tipu Sultan did not fight against the British rulers. He came to India to rob the country. After looting the country, he also ruled here,” Singh said.

Giriraj Singh also said: “One invader went to the mazar of another invader in Karnataka.”

Interestingly, the BJP MP from Begusarai district criticised Mufti, who ran an alliance government in the erstwhile J&K state with the BJP for three years.

Mehbooba Mufti, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief, said after attending Siddaramaiah’s oath taking event, that the mandate of the people of Karnataka giving victory to the Congress has given a ray of hope to the entire country.

“The people of the state have defeated fascism and divisive forces. The public suffered due to politics of hatred and divisiveness. I have faith that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy Shivakumar will heal the wounds inflicted upon the people,” she said.

20230522-142603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    First heritage site from Telangana gets coveted UNESCO tag

    Yogi announces 3-member judicial panel to probe killing of Atiq Ahmed

    Bihar man marries French girl, netizens love their inter-racial wedding pictures

    Active Covid cases in UP reach 155