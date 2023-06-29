Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday took a jibe at the Opposition meeting held in Patna on June 23, saying it was a “’Dulho ka Dangal’ in which Nitish Kumar remained unmarried”.

Singh was hinting towards JD-U leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s “expectations” of becoming the convener of the Opposition front, for which RJD President Lalu Prasad put forward the name of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

He also said that Nitish Kumar should go for the ‘Char Dham Yatra’.

“Nitish Kumar lost the opportunity twice to become the ‘Dulha’ (referring toprime ministerial candidate). The first time when K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) came last year in Patna and Nitish Kumar was expecting that he would announce his name as a PM candidate while KCR was expecting the same for him from Nitish Kumar. The second time during the meeting of 15 parties held in Patna on June 23 when Nitish Kumar was expecting that all leaders will project him as a convener but Lalu Yadav smartly projected Rahul Gandhi as a ‘Dulha’ for the 2024 Lok Sabha poll,” Singh said.

“However, I want to say to Nitish Kumar and others that there is no vacancy for the PM post in 2024. No one could challenge PM Narendra Modi in the upcoming Lok Sabha poll,” Singh said.

Singh made the remarks in his home constituency in Begusarai while addressing an event related to the completion of nine years of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

