A 17-year-old girl was kidnapped from her home by a group of men in broad daylight.

The incident took place in the Tajganj area and a video clip of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the clip, some men can be seen climbing the wall of the girl’s house even as others watch. Next, they attack her family with sticks and knives and walk away with her in front of neighbours and locals.

According to police, the crime took place on October 26 and the girl was rescued the next day, after which an FIR was registered against 10 people.

A complaint filed by the girl’s father said that a local resident, Arun Lala, had been regularly misbehaving with his daughter.

The complainant, who is a daily wager, said, “Arun and his associates barged into my house. After beating us, they forcefully took away my daughter.”

A large crowd witnessed the crime. No one came forward to help us. My family is living in constant fear now. We went to the police station but an FIR was not lodged, despite there being video evidence,” the father added.

The FIR was registered later on the intervention of Senior Superintendent of Police Prabhakar Chaudhary.

The main accused Arun and nine others, identified by the complainant, along with 5-6 unidentified persons were booked under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 452 (house-trespass), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 363 (kidnapping), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Archana Singh, DSP said, “The girl has been kept at Asha Jyoti Kendra, a shelter for women victims of crime, as a routine procedure. The accused men are absconding and will be nabbed soon.”

Bhupendra Baliyan, SHO of Tajganj, said, “We need to record the girl’s statement under CrPC section 164 in the court. We are collecting all the evidence from the neighbourhood and investigating the case in detail. Action will be taken accordingly.”

