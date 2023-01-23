INDIA

Girl accuses father of sexual misconduct

NewsWire
0
0

In a shocking allegation, a 19-year-old girl has accused her father of sexual misconduct.

Based on her complaint, police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the allegation.

In her complaint, the girl alleged that her father had been misbehaving with her since the past some time.

“He frequently touches me inappropriately and even attempts to sexually exploit me,” the victim alleged.

Gomti Nagar Vistar SHO Vinay Chaturvedi said an FIR has been registered and statements of family members will be recorded as part of the investigation.

20230123-085002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India’s middle class shrinks by 32 mn, poverty spreads due to...

    IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants win toss, elect to bowl against...

    Global AI software market to hit $62 bn in 2022: Gartner

    Crash survivor Varun Singh likely to be shifted to B’luru (Ld)