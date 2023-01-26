INDIA

Girl attacked with knife for objecting to spitting in UP

NewsWire
0
0

A young girl was attacked with a knife for allegedly objecting to a man spitting on her in Khurja region of Uttar Pradesh.

The incident occurred when the girl was on her way to college, the police said.

A senior police officer said: “The girl, Sakshi, who was heading to her Polytechnic college, complained that the 25-year-old accused, Sonu, spit on her and after she objected to it, he stabbed her with a knife on her face.

“We have arrested the accused and registered a case against him under section 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC.”

“Meanwhile, Khurja circle officer Dilip Singh said the girl was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she underwent treatment and was later discharged.

20230126-150005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    G-23 need to muster support in CWC to push for change

    Diwali Pollution: 15% increase in patients with major breathing problems

    Mumbai cops seize drugs worth Rs 1,403 cr from Palghar town

    Prime Minister Modi extends greetings on National Voters’ Day