HEALTHINDIA

Girl born with joint urethra, vagina & rectum treated successfully

NewsWire
0
0

Ten-year-old Arushi Mashery born with a rare condition, where her urethra, vagina, and rectal openings did not separate at birth and were joined together, opening as a single cavity, was given a new lease of life by doctors at a private hospital in Mumbai.

The condition, known as cloaca, is found in one in every 50,000 babies, according to Cleveland Clinic.

Less than 15 cases have been reported in medical and clinical literature, said Dr. Rasiklal Shah, Senior Consultant — Paediatric Surgery, at the Narayana Health’s SRCC Children’s Hospital, in a statement.

In addition to cloaca, the child also had an absence of a bladder and two hemi uteri joined with two separate vaginas and no anus.

Arushi also had a very rare problem of an abnormal connection between the two iliac arteries – – blood vessels that provide blood to the legs, pelvis and reproductive organs.

The surgeons had to be very careful so that the arteries are not damaged while performing several reconstructive procedures.

Shah said Arushi underwent a surgery to create an anal opening about 6 months back, which “separated her rectum from the common cavity”.

To treat her problem of urine incontinence, the doctors created an Indiana Pouch – where instead of a urinary bag, the right colon is removed from the rest of the bowel and re-fashioned into a pouch that can hold 600 ml of fluid.

The pouch when full can be emptied by the patient herself by inserting a catheter, the doctor said. The doctors also created a newly constructed rectum.

“Finally, her colostomy was closed and she started passing stool from the newly constructed rectum. The unique cases had multiple surgeries,” Shah said.

The doctors noted that Arushi was discharged from the hospital in normal health condition.

“Doctors here not only performed complicated surgeries but also took good care of us. All the time, they convinced us that problems are plenty but they would overcome each one by one. We are very grateful to the hospital, doctors, and other staff. We will never forget their contribution to making our life happier,” said Arushi and her parents.

20230421-201605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Modi to dedicate 35 PSA oxygen plants across 35 states, UTs...

    Canada to allow entry of travellers fully vaccinated with Sinopharm, Sinovac,...

    US administers 300 mn Covid-19 shots in 150 days

    US Senate team visit Jaipur Foot centre