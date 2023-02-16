INDIA

Girl, boyfriend kill minor brother with sickle in UP

An 18-year-old girl has been arrested along with her boyfriend for killing her minor brother after the latter caught them in a compromising position here, police said.

According to police, the 12-year-old reportedly caught his sister and her boyfriend in an objectionable position and threatened to inform their parents about it.

Infuriated over this, the duo slit the boy’s throat with a sickle.

The body was found near his house in the Bhadokhar area of the district earlier this week.

Superintendent of police, Rae Bareli, Ashok Priyadarshi said, “As the boy’s parents had gone to attend a wedding, local residents informed the police about the murder. His sister did not give a satisfactory reply to our queries during the investigation.”

“When a woman police officer was asked to question her, she alleged that a local youth had made a robbery bid at her house. She claimed that when the youth failed to get money, he attacked them and killed her brother,” the SP said.

The police picked up the youth named by the woman but when he was interrogated, it was found that he was in Lucknow at the time of the incident which was confirmed by the location of his mobile phone.

“We again questioned the sister who narrated a different version and the mobile phones active near the spot were checked,” the officer said.

SHO, Bhadokhar, Rajesh Singh, said, “We zeroed in on two numbers, both of which were issued to another youth, who used to visit the girl regularly.”

A police team, along with cyber and forensic experts, searched the house and recovered the sickle wrapped in a blood-stained cloth and a cell phone.

When the sister was questioned about the mobile and sickle, she confessed to the crime.

