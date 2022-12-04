INDIA

Girl brutalised, left in field with abdomen cut open in UP village

NewsWire
0
0

In a gruesome murder, a nine-year-old girl was brutalised, mutilated and left to die in a wheat field on the outskirts of Madhopur village under the Amaria police station in Pilibhit .

The Class 3 student was found dead with her abdomen cut open and visceral organs scattered all around, police said.

According to the girl’s father, Anis Ahmad, Anam had gone with her uncle, Shadab Ahmad, to attend a religious function in a nearby village, Sarainda Patti, on Friday night.

She mysteriously went missing that night. The family kept looking for her and finally managed to find her on Saturday.

“I immediately called for an ambulance as she was still breathing. On the way to the hospital, she tried to disclose the name of her attacker but before she could do so, she succumbed to her injuries,” Anis Ahmad said.

Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Prabhu rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation.

Police have registered an FIR against a local villager, named Shaqil Vaistava and taken him into custody.

According to police, Anis Ahmad had an old enmity with Shaqil.

In fact, an FIR had been filed regarding the case and it is still pending in court.

SHO Mukesh Shukla said, “A blood-stained knife was recovered from a field located at a distance of about 500 metres from the murder spot. The forensic team has collected all the necessary evidence. The accused has been booked under IPC section 302 (murder).”

SP Prabhu said, “Based on the autopsy report, we have ruled out rape as of now. Further investigation in the matter is underway.”

20221204-094003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Prices per unit to be printed on pre-packaged goods now

    Any threat in cyberspace impacts our national security: Doval

    CBI files charge-sheet in Rs 100 cr extortion case involving Anil...

    Indian private equity investments reach $70 bn in 2k deals in...