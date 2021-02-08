An eight-year-old girl died on Monday morning after a plastic whistle got lodged in her throat in Bihar’s Munger district and subsequently led to her choking.

The deceased, Khusboo, lost her life after doctors of Munger and adjoining Bhagalpur refused to provide treatment to her, alleged her family members.

The mishap happened at a time when Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is promising an upgrade of the health care system in Bihar. Kumar even laid the foundation of a new building on Monday in order to provide world-class treatment modalities in Patna.

The incident happened in Chorgaon village where Khusboo was playing with a plastic whistle at her home. While she was playing with the whistle in her mouth, it got lodged into her into her throat near the wind pipe.

“When the family learnt about the incident, they rushed to a primary health care facility in Asarganj. Dr Vipin Kumar referred her to Mayaganj hospital in Bhagalpur district. The doctors at the hospital were unable to handle the situation and further referred her to PMCH Patna,” alleged Ramji Thakur, father of victim.

He alleged that the hospitals at both Munger and Bhagalpur even refused to provide an ambulance to the victim. “We travelled from one hospital to another in auto-rickshaws. While we were on the way to Patna, my daughter lost her life due to excessive pain and breathing difficulty,” He said.

–IANS

ajk/ash