A teenage girl on Friday reportedly committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance in J&K’s Pulwama district.

Official sources said that the girl allegedly committed suicide by taking some poisonous substance at her residence.

“She was referred to Srinagar from a local hospital, but she finally succumbed. A case under relevant sections of law has been registered in this incident”, sources said.

Further details were awaited.

20230317-161202