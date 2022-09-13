An undergraduate student of a private university here consumed poison after receiving rape and death threats from six of her batch mates, including three girls.

The matter came to light on Monday when a video of the girl went viral on social media in which she narrated her ordeal from the hospital bed.

DCP East Zone, Prachi Singh, said that based on the complaint given by the girl’s brother, an FIR under the charges of rioting, voluntarily causing hurt, intentional insult and criminal intimidation has been lodged against the six students and a probe is underway.

According to the FIR, the girl, who belongs to Mau, is a student of B.Com III and resides in the hostel of the university.

On September 5, she was allegedly thrashed by her roommate, a B.Tech III student, over some dispute related to a phone call. The accused also broke her phone.

The girl then lodged a written complaint with the chief warden of the hostel following which she was allotted a separate room.

However, this infuriated the accused student and she along with five friends, two girls and three boys, intercepted her in the college canteen on September 8 and humiliated her with life and rape threats.

The brother claimed in the FIR that his sister slipped into depression after the humiliation and consumed a poisonous substance on September 9.

The hostel warden rushed the girl to a nearby private hospital on Ayodhya Road and informed her family.

Her brother arrived in the city on the following day. The girl has been discharged after treatment from the hospital.

20220913-085203