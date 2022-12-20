A 17-year-old girl died due to suffocation in the washroom in Kandla town of the district.

Ishika Goel, a Class 12 student, had gone to take a bath, but when she did not come out of the washroom for long, the family broke open the door and found her lying unconscious.

She was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared her dead.

The cause of death is stated to be the release of gas from a geyser and non-ventilation.

The deceased’s father Sanjay Goyal, who is a trader, said, “The family members are in shock.”

Shamli health department medical officer, Dr Anupam Saxena said, “Gas geysers are usually present in homes, but proper arrangements must be made for their ventilation.”

