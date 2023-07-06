INDIA

Girl electrocuted, two others injured in Chhattisgarh

At least one girl student died and two others were injured after suffering an electric shock in Balrampur district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday. 

The tragic incident occurred when they were walking out of their school to a nearby ration shop and touched an iron gate.

As per the information, three girls students Varsha, Kajal and Aarti of Class 1 and Class 2 had went to a nearby shop during the lunch break. Police suspect that a live wire might be in touch with the channel gate of the shop which the girls touched and suffered electric shock.

Varsha died on the spot while the other two girls were somehow rescued and were taken to a hospital.

Following the incident, Balrampur Collector Rimijues Ekka ordered an inquiry and at least three staff, including a teacher were suspended with immediate effect.

Chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has extended condolences over the loss of life and has announced Rs 4 lakh compensation for the girl’s family. He also extended Ra 50,000 relief for the two girls.

The condition of the girls are stated to be out of danger.

Baghel said the news of the death of a girl student due to electrocution in village Koti of Vadrafnagar in Balrampur district is sad. “May God give courage to the family members of the deceased student and give peace to the soul of the student. In this sad time, I announce Rs 4 lakh financial assistance to the family of the girl student. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of the two injured girl students,” he added.

