A 16-year-old girl ended her life by hanging after her mother scolded her for constantly chatting on her mobile phone.

The girl, identified as Deeksha, was found hanging in a room at her residence in the Gangapur colony area.

Station House Officer ( SHO) Yogesh Kumar Singh said the body has been sent for post-mortem and further action would be taken based on the post-mortem report.

According to the family members, the girl returned home from school and started chatting on the mobile phone.

Her mother scolded her and later in the night, when she went to her daughter’s room, she found her hanging. The girl was rushed to the nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead.

