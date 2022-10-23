INDIA

Girl ends life after mother scolds her for chatting on phone

NewsWire
0
0

A 16-year-old girl ended her life by hanging after her mother scolded her for constantly chatting on her mobile phone.

The girl, identified as Deeksha, was found hanging in a room at her residence in the Gangapur colony area.

Station House Officer ( SHO) Yogesh Kumar Singh said the body has been sent for post-mortem and further action would be taken based on the post-mortem report.

According to the family members, the girl returned home from school and started chatting on the mobile phone.

Her mother scolded her and later in the night, when she went to her daughter’s room, she found her hanging. The girl was rushed to the nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead.

20221023-144406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Al Qaeda’s bid to leak Islamist jihad into South Asia

    Pradeep Singh Kharola appointed CMD, ITPO

    Woman elopes with lover from different caste, parents & brother commit...

    Bengaluru throws open 48-bed pediatric unit to tackle 3rd wave