Girl falls into borewell in MP’s Sehore, rescue operation underway

A two and a half year old girl fell into a borwell in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district on Tuesday and the district administration along with State Disaster Rapid Force (SDRF), have began rescue operations, officials said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon at Mungavali village of Sehore, home district of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The bay girl has been identified as Srishti Kushwaha.

A parallel hole is being dug by a couple of digging machines.

“As soon as the information was received, the district administration has started the rescue operation. The SDRF team immediately reached the spot and started the process of rescuing Srishti from the borewell,” Sehore district administration said.

Chief Minister Chouhan said he has directed local administration to take prompt action to rescue the girl.

“I have received information regarding the girl fell into a borewell. have instructed the local administration to take necessary steps. I am also in constant touch with the administration. The rescue team is trying to save the baby girl safely. I pray for the well being of the daughter,” Chouhan said on his official Twitter handle.

20230606-185604

