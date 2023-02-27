The Jharkhand police on Monday arrested five persons, including two minors accused of gang raping a minor girl when she was returning from a wedding in Dewaki village of Gumla district.

Three of the accused have been sent to jail while the two minors have been sent to a juvenile home on the complaint of the victim lodged at Ghaghra police station.

The incident took place late on Sunday night, when the girl was returning home from the wedding with a female and male friend.

The accused thrashed her two friends and chased them away by threatening to kill them, before gang raping her in the bushes and then fleeing from the spot.

The girl managed to reach home and informed her family of the incident.

The two minors have been sent to the child reform home by the police, while the other three accused have been identified as Naveen Oraon, Bindeshwar Oraon and Lakshmi Oraon.

All the accused confessed to their crime during interrogation.

Police officer Manish Chandra Lal gave information about the incident during a press conference on Monday.

He said that an FIR has been lodged against the accused under various sections including the POCSO Act.

20230227-170203