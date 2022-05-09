INDIA

Girl & her boyfriend consume poison after gang-rape, 2 held

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh), May 9 (IASN) The police have arrested two boys for the gang-rape of a 16-year-old girl who consumed poison along with her male friend.

The girl and the boy were taken to a district hospital, where the boy died on Sunday and the girl is still critical.

The father of the girl has lodged a complaint against the boys since he had seen them together on Saturday night.

Bijnor Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharamveer Singh, said on Monday, ‘An investigation in the case is still on and we have arrested two other boys named by the girl’s father in his complaint. A case has been registered against three persons, including the girl’s friend, under Sections 376D and 328 of the IPC, as well as under Section 5/6 of the POCSO Act.’

The girl and the accused were neighbours and belonged to the same community. The father of the girl alleged that his daughter was caught by the three accused and was gang-raped, which is why she consumed poison.

Bijnor SP said, ‘Prima facie it seems that the boy had a love affair with the girl for the past few months. They were spotted together on Saturday night. The girl’s father approached the police after the two consumed poison.’

The family of the accused, meanwhile, said, ‘The two were in a relationship. The girl had called the boy to her house but when they were caught by her father, they consumed poison.’

The police said all the accused are minors.

