Girl kidnapped in Telangana, incident captured on CCTV

NewsWire
Unidentified men kidnapped an 18-year-old girl in Telangana’s Rajanna Sircilla district on Tuesday and a video of the incident captured on CCTV has gone viral on social media.

The incident occurred in Moodepalle village of Chandurthi mandal.

One of the kidnappers, who had tied a cloth to hide his face, is seen dragging the girl towards the car and pushing her into the rear seat of the vehicle. The girl’s father who came to her rescue was pushed aside by the kidnappers, who then sped away with the victim.

A few seconds later, the girl’s father is seen leaving on his motorbike to chase the car. His efforts, however, proved futile.

He later lodged a complaint with the police.

Police said they have constituted special teams to rescue the girl. The investigating officials were scanning CCTV footage from the highway in the area to trace the car.

The girl’s family members suspect involvement of one K. John, a youth from the same village.

According to villagers, the suspect had eloped with the girl a year ago.

As she was a minor, the police booked the accused under the POCSO Act on a complaint by the girl’s family.

The police subsequently brought the accused and the girl to the village and since then they had not met each other.

The girl’s family recently fixed her marriage with some other man.

