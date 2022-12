A teenaged girl was killed and 10 others injured in a road accident in J&K’s Baramulla district on Wednesday, police said.

The road accident occurred in Rafiabad area of Baramulla.

“The accident happened due to collision of three vehicles on Baramulla-Handwara road in Rafiabad area. The injured have been shifted to hospital and a case registered in the incident,” a police officer said.

