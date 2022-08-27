INDIA

Girl killed by employer for rejecting marriage proposal

A woman telecaller at a finance company was murdered by her employer by slitting her throat in North West Delhi’s Azadpur after she rejected his marriage proposal.

The accused, Gaurav, was already married but he was forcing the deceased identified as Deepu (23) to marry her. On Saturday evening he slit her throat with a sharp edged weapons.

A senior police official said that they got a PCR call in this respect at around 7 p.m. that a lady was lying in pool of blood at the second floor of a office at Kewal Park.

Immediately Police team rushed to the spot and found that the victim was lying dead in pool of blood. Her throat was found slit.

“She used to work as a telecaller in the finance office. We have lodged a case under section 302 of IPC in this connection. The accused has been arrested,” the police said.

Further investigation in the matter is on.



