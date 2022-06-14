INDIALIFESTYLE

Girl killed by wild animal in J&K’s Uri

A 12-year old girl was killed by a wild animal on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Uri area.

Officials said the girl named Rutba Manzoor of Boniyar village in Uri tehsil of Baramulla district was killed by the wild animal on Tuesday morning.

“The girl identified as Rutba Manzoor, daughter of Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, was pounced upon by the wild animal and taken away to nearby forests in the morning. The family and the locals tried to chase the animal, possibly a leopard. The beast, however, disappeared in the dense forests with the child,” they said.

“After strenuous efforts, the child was found dead by the locals”, officials said.

Two other minor boys have also fallen prey to the wild animals during the past few days in the same area.

20220614-134804

