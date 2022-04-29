INDIA

Girl kills father over property dispute in Telangana

In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old girl killed her father over property dispute in Telangana’s Mahabubabad district on Friday.

According to police, the incident occurred in Vemunuru village of the district. Prabhavati attacked her father Venkanna (46) with a stick, resulting in his death.

She was angry with her father for not giving her the property papers. An argument broke between them on the issue on Friday and the girl in a fit of rage attacked her father with a stick.

The man sustained bleeding injuries on head and died on the spot. Police took the girl into custody and took up the investigation.

