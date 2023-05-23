INDIA

Girl raped multiple times in South Delhi

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped multiple times by a 21-year-old man in South Delhi’s Tigri area, an official said on Tuesday.

According to police, on Monday a complaint was received at Tigri police station wherein the girl, a resident of Chanakyapuri levelled allegations of rape against one person namely Pradeep, a resident of JJ colony, Tigri.

In her complaint, she stated that on April 14, 2021, she met Pradeep near Bapu Dham Petrol Pump and they became friends.

“On March 11 this year, Pradeep called her up on her mobile phone and asked her to meet him at his residence at JJ colony. When she reached there, the accused sexually assaulted her and threatened her not to disclose it to anyone,” said a senior police official.

“On March 21, he assaulted her again,” said the official, adding that as per contents of the complaint, a case under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and 6 POCSO Act has been registered and further investigation is going on.

