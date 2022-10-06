A 19-year-old student pursuing graduation was allegedly raped and strangled to death, in the Bhogaon police station area of Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district.

According to police, the accused was identified as Pushkar Lodhi living in the same village. He allegedly entered victim’s house late on Wednesday night when her parents had gone to Agra.

Kamlesh Dixit, Mainpuri SP, said, “On the information of rape and murder of the girl, the police immediately reached the spot. Based on the complaint filed by the victim’s family, a case under relevant sections has been registered into the matter. Accused will be arrested soon.”

Dog squad and forensic experts have also been called in for investigations. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

According to police sources, the victim was at home with her sister when the accused entered her home and committed the crime.

