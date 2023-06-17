INDIA

Girl sexually assaulted by cousins in Rajasthan

A girl was gang-raped by her two minor cousins at her aunt’s residence in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district.

Rajasthan police have registered a case at the Ambamata police station in this regard against the two boys.

The minor girl was at her aunt’s place as her mother underwent surgery at a city hospital when the incident took place.

As the survivor was bleeding profusely, she was rushed to a children’s hospital by her elder sister. During counselling, the girl broke down and narrated her ordeal to the doctor.

Station House Officer of police station, Ravindra Charan, said, “The child is a resident of Rajsamand and had come to her aunt’s house. Two minor cousins of the victim raped her. We have registered a case in this regard.”

Looking at her condition, the doctors referred the child to Pannadhay Government Hospital.

The doctors there performed surgery and took her into confidence and counselled her.

Her elder sister then lodged a complaint against her cousins at the Ambamata police station. Based on it, police ordered a probe into the incident.

It is learnt that the victim’s mother had undergone surgery on June 13 at MB Hospital.

Police sources said that the accused will be questioned and taken under juvenile detention centre for further legal proceedings.

