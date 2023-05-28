INDIA

Girl student alleges rape by tutor; cops launch manhunt

An 18-year-old girl in Delhi has filed a complaint against a man who used to provide tuition, alleging she was kidnapped and raped by him when she was 16, the police said on Sunday.

Following her complaint, the police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

In her complaint, the girl mentioned that she was “kidnapped and then raped by her tutor in south Delhi’s Mehrauli area”.

She said that in April 2021, when she was 16, she was taken by her tutor on his motorcycle to his house in Mehrauli where he allegedly raped her, and also threatened her.

“She lived at his house for around 10 days. Now, on her complaint, a case under section 367 (kidnap), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Pocso has been registered at Mehrauli police station and further investigation is underway,” a senior police officer said.

