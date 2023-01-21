INDIA

Girl student at Hyderabad’s EFLU jumps to death

NewsWire
0
0

A girl student of the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a building on the campus here early Saturday.

Anjali (22) allegedly killed herself by jumping from the fourth floor of the hostel building. A native of Haryana, Anjali was pursuing MA English at EFLU, a Central university located near Osmania University campus.

On being alerted by the university authorities, police rushed to the scene and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy.

The reason for the student’s extreme step was not known. Police suspect that the family problems may be the reason for the suicide.

Police were also trying to find out if the student has left a suicide note. Her family in Haryana was informed, a police officer said.

A case was registered at Osmania University police station. Further investigations were on.

20230121-120603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Battle for UP: Cong 1st list of 125 candidates includes 50...

    Sawant imitating Kejriwal govt’s policies: AAP spokesperson

    In last 12 months, midcaps have risen 83% v/s rise of...

    Chh’garh CM removes Surajpur collector for slapping youth