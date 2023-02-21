INDIA

Girl students block Patna roads to protest lack of basic amenities in school, hostel

Over 200 students of the OBC girls high school blocked the road in Patna’s Kadam Kuan locality on Tuesday to protest lack of basic amenities in the school and its hostel.

They have claimed that the hostel has 200 students but only two toilets. They also claimed that the hostel administration is accommodating 26 girls in just 6 beds.

The students also complained about the quality of education in the school and that teachers don’t take classes properly.

The girls, wearing school uniforms, formed a human chain at Nala road main roundabout and blocked the roads for hours. Patna police sent a large number of male and female police personnel.

“Hundreds of girl students came out on the road due to problems at their hostel. They claimed that basic amenities are lacking inside. After long hours of negotiation, we have asked them to go inside their hostel. We have assured them that their grievances will be made shortly and the authority will soon visit the school to address the problems they are facing,” said Sanjiv Kumar, SI of Kadam Kuan police station.

