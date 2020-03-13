Girl tests positive for Covid-19 in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi

Bengaluru, March 15 (IANS) A girl tested positive for coronavirus in north Karnataka’s Kalaburagi, while three of her relatives tested negative, an official said on Sunday.

“The girl who tested positive for Covid-19 is a relative of the 76-year-old man who was the country’s first victim of the deadly disease on March 10. She is under treatment in the district hospital and her health condition is stable,” Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner B. Sharat told IANS on phone.

“Three of the girl’s relatives, who also came in contact with the old man, tested negative. They are also in the same hospital’s isolation ward under observation,” he added.

State Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said the girl’s blood samples were sent to the Institute of Virology at Pune for re-testing, as the first test of her throat swab was done in Bengaluru.

“Till date, 6 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state, including one death. Five positive patients are in isolation at designated hospital in Bengaluru and are stable,” Sudhakar told reporters here.

In a related development, the state Primary and Secondary Education Department has postponed the examinations for classes 7, 8 and 9, due to start on Monday.

“The exams have been postponed from March 16 to March 31 as a precautionary measure,” Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar told reporters here.

