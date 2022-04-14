INDIALIFESTYLE

Girl who jumped off Delhi’s Akshardham metro station dies

A girl in her early 20s, who jumped off Delhi’s Akshardham metro station on Thursday morning, succumbed to her injuries during the course treatment at the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital on Thursday night.

The girl, who was reportedly hearing and speech impaired, had climbed the wall of the metro station from platform No 2. The security staff and the police had tried to pacify her, but she suddenly jumped off the edge.

The girl, who received severe injuries all over her body, was admitted to the ICU of the to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital.

The doctors treating her had told the police that she was not fit for making any ststement and her condition was critical.

“Her parents have been informed. She has suffered fractures on her leg and hand. The incident occured at 7.30 am on the platform Np. 2 side,” the police had said earlier.

The exact reason behind her step taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

