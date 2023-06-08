An 18-year-old girl, who was recently taken to a theatre to watch the controversial Hindi movie ‘The Karala Story’ has gone missing once again. Her parents have filed a missing complaint at Kamal Nagar police station in Bhopal.

Notably, the woman had gone missing once earlier as well on May 11, and she was brought back home by the police.

Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur recently took her along to watch ‘The Kerala Story’ in an attempt to make her learn a lesson of alleged ‘love jihad’ at a theatre. However,a few days later her parents again lodged a missing complaint about their daughter.

In the complaint, the family has suspected that she has eloped with her Muslim boyfriend, who has a criminal record. The family has also alleged that she carried Rs 70,000 in cash and jewellery, police said.

“Family has lodged a missing complaint, and a search operation is being carried out. Once the girl is found, her statement would be recorded and further action will be taken accordingly,” Anil Bajpayi, in-charge of Kamla Nagar police station, told IANS.

When the girl went missing once on May 11, the family had sought help from Pragya Singh Thakur, their MP, and she was finally recovered with the help of the police. Pragya Singh Thakur had included her in the group of women she had taken with her to watch ‘The Kerala Story; – the controversial movie about alleged radicalisation and conversion of young Hindu women to Islam in Kerala by Muslim men.

The woman went missing on the morning of May 15. The family claimed that she was not in the house when they woke up. They also alleged that when they went to file a complaint, the police were not ready to cooperate, citing the earlier instance.

The woman had come in contact with Yusuf Khan through his sister, who was her classmate at a nursing school. The man is a school dropout and a history-sheeter. He has been accused of crimes like assault, theft, and arson.

