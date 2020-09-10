Girls accuse hostel manager of misconduct on returning back for exams

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) A group of students who returned to Delhi from their hometowns on September 1, residing in the Capital’s Mata Kasturba hostel have alleged they were ill-treated by the hostel management.

The hostel is run by the Harijan Sewak Sangh in North Delhi’s Kingsway Camp neighbourhood.

A lot of students are struggling to get accommodation when they return to the national Capital during the ongoing pandemic to take exams. Many hostels are still not operational and some students have complained of misconduct by hostel managers.

The students alleged they were ill-treated when they returned to the Mata Kasturba hostel. The hostel manager has denied the allegations.

As of now, these students are left with no option but to stay with their relatives.

The girls alleged that four girls stay in one room and pay Rs 12,000 for it but they received no facilities. “Fans were not repaired for two months. We had to purchase water from outside. They are planning to give the hostel to private players and this is the reason they are not allowing us to stay here,” said one of the students.

Priyanka Kashyap, who is pursuing law from Delhi University, returned to Delhi from Mainpuri. Kashyap told IANS, “We came back in the wake of examinations. Our belongings were here only. We were being told by the hostel staff that they won’t be operating the hostel as of now so we should take away our belongings. Two of the six girls were sent back forcefully by the management.”

The students even accused the police of forcing them to vacate the hostel.

Civil Services-aspirant Girija Tiwari, who returned to Delhi from Kanpur, said, “Every time we returned to the hostel, we used to call them and inform them. But this time they never responded to our calls. After returning I informed my hostel warden but he refused to help. I even asked one of my seniors regarding this but he told me to return to my hometown as the hostel won’t re-open.”

“We waited from morning to night but the hostel staff asked us to find alternative accommodation. We even informed the Mukherjee Nagar SHO about it and asked him to help us finding accommodation for the night,” she added.

The students have even accused the police of misbehaving with them. They said, “The sub-inspector and the head constable threatened us that they will file an FIR against us and ruin our careers.”

Denying the students’ allegations, Mukherjee Nagar SHO Karan Singh Rana said, “All the allegations are baseless. It is for the hostel managers to decide whether they would open the hostel or not. They should sort out the matter amicably.”

Harijan Sewak Sangh secretary Rajnish Kumar said, “The Harijan Sewak Sangh is a registered society. Around 30-35 students live in Mata Kasturba hostel. Most of them returned to their hometowns due to Coronavirus. Since the facilities were not adequate, the core committee decided not to open the hostel till the pandemic is under control.”

“Some students suddenly came back to the hostel. So we informed them that the hostel is closed,” he added.

Kumar said they informed the students about a PG accommodation in Mukherjee Nagar but they needed to clear their dues first. “We told them they will be informed once the hostel reopens.”

–IANS

hindi-rt/