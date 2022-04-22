The body of a 17-year-old girl has been exhumed and sent for post mortem by the police after they received a tip-off that the girl had been killed by her parents and buried in their own cowshed.

Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said that the body has been sent for post mortem examination.

“We are awaiting the autopsy report to ascertain the exact cause of the minor’s death. Further action will be based upon the post mortem report. Also, we are questioning the girl’s parents, besides the locals to know the truth,” he said on Friday.

Naraini Kotwali police station of the district received information that a minor girl had been killed and buried at the cattle-shed of her house by her parents in the Bajrang Chauraha area of the district.

Circle Officer City, Nitin Kumar and inspector Kotwali, Rakesh Kumar Tiwari, reached the spot and initiated investigation.

The parents, on being questioned, claimed that they performed the last rites of their daughter after she committed suicide by consuming poison on Tuesday night.

The police officers said that the girl’s father, Deshraj Rajput, told them that on Tuesday night, they all went to sleep in their respective rooms after having dinner.

“My teenage daughter Raina also went to sleep in her room. But when I woke up in the morning (Wednesday), I found my daughter dead. Assuming that she had committed suicide by consuming poisonous substance, I buried her in a pit in the cattle-shed located at the rear side of the house,” he allegedly told the police.

Later, body of the girl was exhumed in the presence of senior officers.

