Girl’s body found inside fridge in Delhi eatery

The body of a girl was found inside a fridge at a ‘Dhaba’ on the outskirts of village Mitraon in the national Capital on Tuesday morning.

Police claimed to have arrested the accused, identified as Sahil Gahlot of Mitraon village.

According to police, information regarding a girl’s body hidden in a Dhaba on the outskirts of Mitraon village was received.

“Immediately a police team rushed to the spot and recovered the body,” said a senior police official.

“The accused has been arrested,” said the official.

Initial probe revealed that the girl, who was in a relationship with Sahil for a long time, was objecting to his marriage.

More details are awaited.

20230214-153002

