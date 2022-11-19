INDIA

Girl’s brother questions police ‘inaction’ on suspected ‘love jihad’ case in K’taka

A complaint was lodged on Saturday questioning police inaction in an alleged love jihad case in Karnataka’s Chikkamagalur district.

According to police, a complaint had been lodged by the brother of the woman concerned against youth Mohammad Rauf in Hariharapura police station. A complaint is also lodged against Police Inspector Jakir Hussain attached to Cyber Crime police station.

Police said that that Rauf had put up a photo on social media with the complainant’s sister. Both seemed to be posing for the clicks and enjoying the moment.

However, after seeing his sister’s photos on social media with Rauf, the brother had lodged a complaint with the cyber police. He then alleged that Inspector Hussain had not taken action on his complaint, and submitted a complaint against the Inspector to the Superintendent of Police. The police are investigating.

