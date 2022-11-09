ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Girls Hostel 3’ trailer intensifies drama, struggles surrounding inmates

Hostel life is full of challenges and oddballs. The recently released trailer of the third season of streaming show, ‘Girls Hostel’ exemplifies the same, showing the struggle of a group of hostellers to put together a talent show and the politics and resistance that come with it.

The show stars Ahsaas Channa, Srishti Shrivastava, Parul Gulati, Simran Natekar, Trupti Khamkar, Jayati Bhatia, Kareema Barry, Tanvi Lehr Sonigra and Akash Thapa, and is set to drop on OTT platform SonyLIV on November 25.

Talking about the show, Srishti Srivastava said: “‘Girls Hostel’ has been well received since its inception. The characters and instances shown resonate with every student who moves away from their hometown in search of independence. The show opens a window to the varied experiences hostellers have as they try to build a life of their own while leaning on each other.”

She further spoke about what the upcoming season has in store for the audience: “In season 3, the audience will witness more drama, challenges and interesting twists and turns as the girls come together with a deepened bond, and ready to take on anything that comes their way.”

The show has been created by Shreyasi Sharma and written by Anuya Jakatdar, Alka Shukla, Shreyasi Sharma, and produced by Arunabh Kumar of TVF. Hanish D. Kalia is the director.

