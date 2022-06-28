Girls outshined boys as over 65 per cent of the students passed Telangana Intermediate examinations, results of which were announced on Tuesday.

Out of 9,07,787 students, who appeared in the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) first and second year (11th and 12th standards) held last month, 5,91,836 (65.19 per cent) have qualified.

The pass percentage in the Intermediate first year was 63.32 and Intermediate second year was 67.82 per cent.

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) declared the AIPE results of both first and second year.

State education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy released the results in the presence of TSBIE officials.

In both first and second year, the pass percentage among girls was higher compared to boys. In Intermediate first year, 72.33 per cent girls passed the exam against 54.25 per cent boys.

The pass percentage for girls in the second year was 75.28 while the same for boys was 59.21 per cent.

Among districts, Medchal Malkajgiri topped with 76 and 78 pass percentage in the first and second year respectively. Hanamkonda district was second with 74 pass percentage in the first year while in second year Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district finished second with 77 per cent.

TSBIE announced that the results are available on tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in and examresults.ts.nic.in.

The exams were conducted from May 6 to May 24. The practical exams were conducted from March 23 to April 8.

The advanced supplementary theory exams will be held from August 1 to August 10 in two sessions while practical examinations will be held from July 26 to July 30.

TSBIE has taken the services of nine clinical psychologists to help students to overcome any problem related to stress, strain, tension, anxiety, nervousness, etc.

The intermediate exams could not be held last year due to Covid-19 pandemic.

