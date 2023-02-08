BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

GIS-23 to be zero waste event in Lucknow

The three-day Global Investors Summit (GIS-23) in Lucknow from February 10 will be a zero-waste event with the government deputing 1,150 sanitation workers and putting up 100 steel dustbins at the venue.

Also, 250 toilets have been constructed at the venue in Vrindavan Yojna.

According to the government spokesman, efforts are being made to ensure that the people do not face any traffic problems due to the VVIP movement and alternate routes are also being readied.

To ensure that visitors reach the venue from their hotels on time, a route map along with time taken to reach the venue from their location will be made available at the hotel reception. Drivers will be briefed about the routes and the parking areas.

The government has arranged 45 hotels and three tent cities for the stay of delegates.

The spokesman said, “Information regarding route diversions will be publicised on social media and in print.

Resident welfare associations will also be informed of route diversions. A public advisory will be issued before the arrival of the President and Prime Minister. Mechanics will be kept ready in case there are any vehicle breakdowns,” he said.

