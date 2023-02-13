INDIA

GIS tent cities now open for public viewing

The beautifully designed tent city in Vrindavan Yojana where the Global Investors’ Summit was held, will now be opened for the public.

According to a tweet from the Uttar Pradesh tourism department, the three tent cities — named Ayodhya, Kashi and Mathura — will remain open for the public between February 13 and 15.

The three tent cities have 250 rooms each. The idea behind these cities was to depict the state’s cultural heritage and develop a mini-UP for the GIS event.

The gate to the Ayodhya tent city showcases Ramayan-era designs, the gate to the Mathura tent city depicts Lord Krishna era-designs, and the gate to the Kashi Tent city has designs associated with the age-old city of Kashi.

In all, there are 750 luxury tents with five-star hotel facilities for guests.

Apart from this, there is a gym, spa, dining hall, meeting hall, conference room, game zone, badminton court, hospital, and cultural event hall.

With the tent cities opening to the public, people would be able to check out a deluxe cottage that has a drawing room, two sofa sets, a central table, a lantern, AC, chandeliers, fancy lights, Maharaja-style beds in the bedroom, television, and side-tables on both sides of the bed.

Sofa-tables have been put in the bedroom as well. There are small cupboards and rugs on the floor. Even the bathrooms in the cottages are luxurious with cold and hot water systems.

20230213-085004

