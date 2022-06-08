INDIA

Gita Press to open outlets in 11 countries

NewsWire
0
0

Gita Press, the largest publishing press of Hindu religion text, is planning to open its outlets in 11 countries, the international convener of the press Jai Kishan Sarda said.

Jai Kishan Sarda and his wife Sumitra Sarda, both are of Indian origin and living in Nepal from many generations. They have been managing Gita Press book depot in Nepal at Pashupatinath temple campus since 2016 and Jai Kishan Sarda thought of serving the society after he was saved in the earthquake in Nepal.

“We are planning to open Gita Press stores in other countries and we became highly motivated after listening to President Kovind during the Gita Press centenary programme in Gorakhpur last week. President Kovind said that his secretariat will help in reaching the books at the international level. I have many contacts in several countries and we are coordinating with the people of Indian and Nepali origin in 11 countries to open outlets in their respective countries,” he said.

He further added that he has plans to open outlets in Australia, America, Dubai, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Singapore, the UK, Ghana, Kenya, Thailand and Myanmar.

The Gita Press is located in Gorakhpur and was founded in 1923 by Jaya Dayal Goyanka and Ghanshyam Das Jalan for promoting the principles of Sanatan Dharma.

Hanuman Prasad Poddar, popularly known as ‘Bhai ji’ was the founding and the lifetime editor of its noted magazine who also wrote articles with his pen name ‘Shiv Kalyan’.

It started publishing in 1927, with a circulation of 1,600 copies and its print order had reached 2,50,000 in 2012.

The Gita Press archives contain over 3,500 manuscripts including over 100 interpretations of the Bhagwad Gita.

Since its establishment, the Gita Press has published approximately 410 million copies of the Gita (in different editions) and 70.0 million copies of the Ram Charitamanas, at subsidised prices.

20220608-141602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    4 more pharma companies to start vax production by Oct-Nov: Mandaviya

    Kunal Jaisingh enjoys shooting in Nainital for ‘Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum...

    Now Bengal govt plans to remove Guv as pvt varsity visitor

    DIOR Beauty launches industry-first WhatsApp campaign with global influencer Jisoo