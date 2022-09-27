BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

GitHub for Startups developer platform now in India

Open-source software development platform GitHub on Tuesday said it has made its developer platform available in India to help boost the startup ecosystem.

Eligible startups in India, and globally, will receive up to 20 seats of GitHub Enterprise free for one year, including the support and guidance from GitHub technical experts.

“As the home for the world’s developers, it is our responsibility to provide entrepreneurs access to our complete developer platform, so anyone can rapidly and securely turn their aspirations into the next great startup of tomorrow,” said Thomas Dohmke, CEO of GitHub.

Microsoft-owned GitHub has over 7.2 million developers in India, and more than 83 million globally.

Launched earlier this year, GitHub for Startups has been working with partners worldwide and hundreds of startups – including several in India – in the pilot group to help them with collaboration and productivity, security, and harness the speed of innovation.

GitHub has partnered with some of the world’s leading venture capital, accelerator, and startup support organisations to provide its developer platform to startups in their ecosystems.

“GitHub for Startups is the best wingman an engineering manager could ask for. Its powerful CI/CD tools helped us automate tasks like linting, testing, and publishing, saving countless hours,” said Madhav Krishna, Founder and CEO of startup Vahan.

The open source software repository Github recently announced that it will require all users to enable one or more forms of two-factor authentication (2FA) by the end of 2023.

